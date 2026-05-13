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Colorado Lawmakers move to reverse lottery credit card rule

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today at 5:22 PM
Published 5:21 PM

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado lawmakers are moving to reverse a recent rule that allowed lottery tickets to be purchased with credit cards.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Colorado Lottery bringing credit card & app access, some experts concerned about addiction

The Colorado Lottery Commission approved the change in November, saying it was designed to give consumers more flexibility as fewer people carry cash.

But the decision drew criticism from gambling addiction advocates, who warned that easier access to lottery purchases could increase risks for people struggling with gambling issues.

"I just know that accessibility is one of the biggest triggers for people having access to funds, having access to the gambling itself. And when it's on your phone, it's like like we've seen with the sports betting, you can do it from anywhere," Kristen Haflett has been counseling people with gambling addictions in Colorado since 2011. In that time, she's seen a rise in clients as easier betting avenues have opened up.

Under the new proposal, lottery ticket sales would return to cash-only transactions. The measure now awaits the governor’s signature.

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