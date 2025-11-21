Skip to Content
Colorado Lottery bringing credit card & app access, some experts concerned about addiction

Published 11:56 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Soon, players of the Colorado Lottery won't need to carry cash to have their chance of winning big. This week, the Colorado Lottery Commission announced it will allow players to purchase lotto tickets with credit cards and on their phones.

KRDO13 is working to learn more about this change and the concerns that some gambling addiction experts have about this increase in consumer accessibility.

