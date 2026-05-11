Rampart High School senior to be recognized at graduation ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A policy exception is coming to Academy School District 20 after recent reporting by KRDO13 surrounding a student-led effort to honor Cora Fogle, a Rampart High School senior who died from cancer midway through her final school year.

The district now says Cora will officially be recognized during the graduation ceremony after initially denying requests from students and family members.

KRDO13 was first to report on efforts by students to honor Cora at graduation, along with concerns over a district-wide policy that may have prevented that recognition.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Friends, family want to honor student, who died of cancer, at graduation, D20 says policy won’t allow it

Cora’s sister, Sarah Fogle, said hearing the district reversed course brought relief to the family.

“It felt really good to hear that they had changed their minds,” Sarah said. “It feels a little more like they’re being more sensitive for us and less insensitive towards the family.”

Sarah said Cora’s friends had spent recent weeks pushing the district to include her in the ceremony after she lost her battle with cancer in December.

The district initially told KRDO13 in part, “Our goal is to support affected families and school communities with care and appropriate supports in place, while maintaining a consistent, respectful and student-centered celebration.”

On Monday, May 11, however, the district confirmed special arrangements had been made with the family.

"I'm really glad that I have this opportunity to even get decorations, and we can honor her at the house tomorrow and at her graduation," says Sarah.

During the graduation ceremony, Cora’s name will be read aloud and an empty chair will be reserved in her honor.

Friends and family also plan to wear teal — Cora’s favorite color — during the ceremony.

“There are really no words to describe what Cora has meant to me over this past year,” one friend said during a speech shared with KRDO13.

Graduation for Rampart High School will take place on Tuesday, May 12, at the United States Air Force Academy.

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