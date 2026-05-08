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Local non-profit adding 10 new murals to Shooks Run Trail

KRDO
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Updated
today at 8:35 AM
Published 5:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Concrete Couch non-profit is celebrating a year-long community project Saturday by unveiling 10 community art pieces on the South end of the Shooks Run Trail.

The art pieces will line the tunnel that connects Shooks Run with their Concrete Coyote Park. Concrete Couch has a team of artists who worked directly with different community groups to help them create their own mural, like the children from Adams Elementary school in Colorado Springs.

The entire park is Concrete Couch's largest "installation." The space was an old abandoned concrete plant. True to its name, Concrete Couch revitalized the space into a community park with trails, multiple playgrounds, a stage, public art, native plant life and hundreds of community events.

Concrete Couch is responsible for dozens of public art pieces across Colorado Springs, like the giant mosaic pumpkin off Nevada and Vermijo, the mosaic duck sculpture in Acacia Park and the giant hanging fish sculpture in Library 21c.

Saturday's celebration is called "Focus on the Creek." Volunteers and community members are invited to help with preparations starting at 1 p.m. The celebration and unveiling start at 6 p.m. Poor Richard's will provide pizza. The event and pizza are free. There is street parking, or guests can park at Leon Young Park and walk through the tunnel on the Shooks Run Trail.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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