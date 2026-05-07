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Local mucisian teaching “rock” music to toddlers

amanda santistevan
By
today at 5:58 AM
Published 5:55 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - These little guys and girls make Justin Bieber look like a senior citizen when he burst onto the scene.

Chelle Jesse is a musician. Once a week, she leads a program teaching music to toddlers. Her students range from 18 months to four years old.

It's the "Toddler Rock" music program. She hosts two classes a week at the Children's Museum inside the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center in downtown Pueblo. Jesse said the focus is on movement and socialization.

Music Therapist Claire Schad started the program. Now Jesse oversees the classes. She is training to become a music therapist herself.

Classes are $12, or $10 if you are a Sangre de Cristo Arts Center member. Pre-registration is preferred. The classes are at 10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. every Tuesday.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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