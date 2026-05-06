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Your commute: Hwy 24 snowy and slushy with more snow expected

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 5:57 AM
Published 5:54 AM

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - By 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, Highway 24 West of Manitou Springs was already snow-covered and slushy, with more expected to fall for hours in Woodland Park.

KRDO13's Bradley Davis started observing road impacts not far past Manitou Springs, just before Cascade. As he traveled West, the snow coverage thickened as the temperature dropped.

It's a wet, heavier snow, more common with Spring snowstorms. It's the type that will stick and freeze to your shoes. That heavy snow puts Southern Colorado at risk for downed trees and power lines, and residents should be wary of potential power outages.

As of 5 a.m., snow was not sticking on Highway 24 East of Manitou and into downtown Colorado Springs, but the roads were still wet, and road conditions could deteriorate as snow continues to fall and temperatures drop.

Davis will be in Woodland Park throughout Good Morning Colorado, bringing you live updates outside in the Spring storm.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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