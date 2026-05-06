Educators, parents to picket D11 after 300+ days since master contract was severed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Education Association announces that educators, parents, and community members plan to picket at the District 11 Board of Education meeting, highlighting that it has been over 300 days since the board ended a master agreement.

The agreement had been in place for over 50 years in the school district, and the decision to end the agreement last year was met with outcry from the teachers' union, who went on strike in October of 2025.

Read more: A third of Colorado Springs School District 11 teachers strike

According to CSEA, the end of the agreement has led to a "lack of accountability with district leadership, leading to decisions that are destabilizing schools, driving educators out of the profession, and shortchanging students."

The association also says that since the end of the contract, they have seen cuts to arts and music, and concerns about how public funds are being used, resulting in consequences for educators and families across the district.

The picket is set to begin at 4 p.m. according to officials.

The Board of Education released the following statement:

The Board of Education is deeply concerned by the continued spread of false and misleading claims about the direction of Colorado Springs School District 11. Disagreement is expected in public education, and community members have every right to express their views. However, deliberately distorting the work of the district, presenting false claims as fact, and creating unnecessary fear in our community is irresponsible and harmful. District 11 is making measurable progress, and that progress matters. Student outcomes are improving. Academic programs are growing stronger. Opportunities for students are expanding. Long-overdue investments are being made in our schools. At the same time, the district continues to prioritize the people who make this work possible by investing in staff, strengthening support systems, and working to create conditions where educators and employees can do their best work for students. This is a district moving forward with purpose. The Board welcomes honest questions and constructive dialogue, but we reject the use of misinformation to inflame division, undermine trust, or distract from the progress being made on behalf of students, staff, families, and the broader D11 community. Our focus remains clear: supporting students, strengthening schools, investing in staff, and continuing the positive momentum of District 11.

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