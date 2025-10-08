A third of Colorado Springs School District 11 teachers strike

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Union teachers in the Colorado Springs School District 11 took to the picket lines on Wednesday morning.

Parents shared that they were unable to get in contact with schools in District 11.

A photo shared by a District 11 parent.

Parents received this message and an email regarding the phone system being down.

KRDO13 spoke with District 11 about the phone lines, and the district shared that there was a nationwide outage of its provider, Webex.

The district said this was terrible timing and did not have anything to do with the strike, nor did they cut the phone lines. District 11 says the phone service was restored after 9 a.m.

Parents also shared concerns about students being put in gyms instead of learning. We brought the community's questions to the district.

A spokesperson for District 11 tells KRDO13 that students are all engaged in learning today. They explained that a few schools did design special activities for part of the day, saying some have a guest speaker, and one middle school is having a field day. The district also noted that a "significant number" of individuals from central admin, who they say were deployed to schools, were sent back to their jobs before 10 a.m. because there was no need for additional subs at schools, according to a district spokesperson.

