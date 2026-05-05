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Motorists caught off guard by Colorado snow event

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Published 10:52 PM

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Snow began falling in Monument, Colorado in the early evening, creating challenging road conditions for motorists. Lewis-Palmer schools canceled classes for Wednesday due to the weather.

Snow in May is a common occurrence for Colorado residents. However, the unexpected timing can pose a surprise for truck drivers and other motorists who are less familiar with the area's unpredictable weather patterns.

James Bass, a motorist, expressed his disbelief regarding the spring snowfall. "It's May. I'm like no way it's May and it's snowing right now," Bass said.

Truck driver Stephen Shanda, who was traveling to Denver, described his frustration with the unseasonable weather. "It's halfway through May. This shouldn't be happening. I don't have to leave until around noon tomorrow. So, I'm hoping. I'm hoping the roads are cleared up a little bit better," Shanda said.

Even residents familiar with Colorado's weather can be caught off guard. Gabbi Durocher, a motorist, required a tow truck to get her from Castle Rock to Monument after her electric work car was affected by the cold. "It's my work car. It's electric, so it got a little cold and it died a little faster," Durocher said.

In contrast, some Colorado truck drivers view the conditions as typical. Alejandro Carnalla, a truck driver, observed that despite the challenging weather, some vehicles continued to speed. "I don't know how to describe that, but it's... I guess it's a normal day because they're speeding," Carnalla said.

Winter-like conditions are expected for Wednesday.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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