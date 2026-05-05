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Local Mariachi band helps Southern Colorado celebrate the history Cinco de Mayo

KRDO
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today at 6:03 AM
Published 5:58 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - David Benavidez Jr. started his Mariachi band, "Mariachi Diamante," in 2019. Rather than fear competition, he encourages it. He hopes his band's music will inspire more to pick up the practice.

Benavidez Jr. said he feels the same about Cinco de Mayo. The holiday originated from Mexico's victory at the Battle of Puebla over the French in 1862, but the historical significance is rarely associated with Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the United States.

Benavidez Jr. said Cinco de Mayo has taken on a new, proud meaning for himself and other Mexican Americans.

"For me, Cinco de Mayo means education," Benavidez Jr. said. "It has evolved to keep our culture and educate our youth on why it's important to continue to keep part of our culture as we assimilate. Because in the end, we all have to live together, and there's no point in separating."

Tune into Good Morning Colorado as KRDO13's Bradley Davis talks with the band as they bring us live Mariachi music from Chile Colorado in downtown Colorado Springs!

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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