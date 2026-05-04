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The School Buzz: Colorado Springs middle school launches massive Meow Wolf inspired art project

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Published 7:51 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Students in Colorado Springs District 11 are taking a page straight out of Meow Wolf’s playbook.

North Middle School students are taking learning to a whole new level with an immersive art experience called “unconscious mind.” The installation is entirely student-created. It’s the result of a year-long collaboration between advanced drama and advanced design students who handled everything from the story concept to building the set.

D-11 says the installation aims to blend theater, visual art, and design into an interactive journey through the human mind. The project was inspired by a field trip to Meow Wolf in Denver. And now the annual installation has become a signature project for North Middle School, which has been doing this art project for the past four years.

Teachers say the experience helped students build real-world skills like collaboration and creative problem solving, all while giving them a chance to express ideas through art.

Know something or someone remarkable at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.

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Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

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