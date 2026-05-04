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Growing concern of copper theft in Colorado Springs, having the most cases in the state

KRDO
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New
Published 10:20 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In December of last year, KRDO13 reported on a growing concern about copper harvesting, which was disrupting 911 services and telephone services for fire stations and hospitals.

Since then, CenturyLink reached out to us, stating that the situation has continued to escalate, with the number of 2026 incidents in Colorado Springs alone about to reach the 2025 statewide total.

They report seeing increasingly serious consequences, including a recent incident where criminals attempting to steal copper mistakenly cut a fiber line, leaving a local senior center without connectivity for several days. 

KRDO13 is sitting down with Michael Griffith, a Physical Security specialist for CenturyLink, to talk about what’s changed since December, how these thefts are impacting critical services and vulnerable populations, and what's actively being done on the ground to repair damage and prevent future incidents.

We will have more on this in our 4, 5, and 6 o'clock shows.

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