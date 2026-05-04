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Fire mitigation leads Colorado Springs to reduce July 4 fireworks

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Published 11:53 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city of Colorado Springs is reducing the number of July 4 fireworks shows down to one this summer as part of a fire mitigation effort. This comes on the heels of an unusually dry winter in Southern Colorado, and the state at large.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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