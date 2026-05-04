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Colorado’s largest birding hotspot open to guests for next four weeks

Suzanne Schwartze
By
today at 4:28 AM
Published 4:25 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Chico Basin Ranch welcomes birders to spot over 330 bird species across its 87,000 acres during Spring migration until June 6.

According to the Aiken Audubon conservationist group, Chico Basin Ranch is the largest birding hotspot in Colorado. Birders can access the Banding Station, Headquarters Pond and Rose Pond. You can find a map here.

Birding starts at 6 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. each day. Pre-registration is required and opens seven days in advance of each day. It's $15 a person, or $10 a person for group rates. Aiken Audubon said all admission fees benefit the maintenance of Chico Basin's birding operations.

After June 6, birding at Chico Basin Ranch will open again for five weeks for fall migration from August 22 to October 2. You can register for a spot during the spring migration here.

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Bradley Davis

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