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Meet Spritz! The HSPPR Pet of the week

HSPPR
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Published 9:34 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This sweet girl is Spritz, and she is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region!

Spritz is a two-year-old calico Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Spritz is a spirited girl who may be shy at first but has a playful, energetic personality once she feels comfortable. She’ll do best in a quiet, adult-only home as the only cat, with experienced adopters who understand her need for space and enrichment. With regular interactive play and a patient approach, Spritz will thrive and show off her fun, engaging side.

Spritz’s adoption fee is $105 and she will go home with her vaccinations, a voucher for a vet exam, a microchip, and she is already spayed. You can see all the other cats, dogs, and small animals available for adoption at HSPPR.org or stop by the shelter at 610 Abbot Lane to visit Spritz today.

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Marina Garcia

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