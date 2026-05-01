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Morning commute: Icy and foggy conditions on Highway 67 into Cripple Creek

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Updated
today at 6:12 AM
Published 5:57 AM

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - While the storm didn't drop much snow in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Highway 67 out toward Cripple Creek was snowy and slick Friday morning.

Our KRDO13 crews tested the roads themselves through the snow, ice and fog so you can stay safe and informed on your commute.

Reporter Bradley Davis and photographer Cameron Thornton started driving West on Highway 24 just after 4 a.m. They observed relatively clear conditions through Woodland Park, but they started to deteriorate a few miles after turning West onto Highway 67.

Snow started sticking to the road, and there was a thick fog, causing visibility issues. If you plan to drive Highway 67 on Friday morning, temper your speed and expect to add at least 10 minutes to your commute.

The main roads in Cripple Creek are pretty clear with little impact. However, the sidewalks have some ice spots. As of 6 a.m., the temperature was still in the mid-20s, and walking conditions were slick.

KRDO13 Forcaster Julia Donovan expects the temperature to quickly rise above freezing across Teller County, so we'll likely see the snowy conditions clear out soon.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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