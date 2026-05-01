Local group mobilizing over 2,000 volunteers during ‘CityServe’ event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The local service organization COSILoveYou is partnering with the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC to bring over 2,000 volunteers to 105 different Colorado Springs service groups.

The initiative is called "CityServe." COSILoveYou said this is its 17th time hosting the initiative, but only the second time partnering with the chamber.

Each time, COSILoveYou rallies local churches for a weekend mass-volunteering event. The chamber partnership has expanded the volunteer pool to local businesses. The chamber has encouraged business leaders to allow employees to make time for their employees to partake in community service.

COSILoveYou's Executive Director, Stu Davis, says the hope is to create a lasting impact long after this weekend.

"The idea is to generate this kind of first date opportunity for community service, and gives people a way to start engaging on a more ongoing basis," Davis said.

"I think there are so many things that are happening in our community with division and polarization and mental health challenges, and just negativity or anxiety, all kinds of things, and there's a substantial amount of research that would say that community service and volunteerism is such a great way to counteract so many of those things."

Volunteers are visiting over 20 sites on Friday, with the rest scheduled for Saturday. If you're interested in joining the fun, you can fill open volunteer spots here, but you'll have to hurry! Spots are going fast.

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