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Pet headshots helping foster animals find new homes

Golden Iris Portraits
By
New
Published 5:35 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The non-profit "From Forgotten to Forever" (FFTF) has teamed up with a local photographer to capture your pet's good side while helping place foster animals into their forever home.

FFTF hosts an annual pet photo contest for its calendar. This year, the top 12 amateur photographers will win a free professional photography session for their animal with Golden Iris Portraits.

It costs $5 to enter. The money benefits FFTF and its foster home operations. Voting ends May 31 at 9 p.m.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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