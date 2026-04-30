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CSU to add new charge for natural gas line upgrades starting in July

KRDO
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today at 12:13 PM
Published 12:12 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs has approved an additional natural gas charge proposed by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) that will take effect on July 1 to fund the replacement of all bare-steel gas mains and service lines.

CSU says customers' bills will be impacted with the following:

  • +$8.54 per month (a 17% increase) to the residential natural gas bill. This is a 2.9% increase to the total four‑service utility bill.
  • +$18.00 per month to the commercial and industrial gas bill.

In late 2024, CSU says it received a notice from federal regulators requiring it to accelerate the replacement of bare steel gas lines. CSU agreed to replace the lines within 10 years and will need to replace approximately 39 miles of infrastructure annually.

According to CSU, this additional charge will be a bill rider, meaning that, unlike base rates, this increase is temporary.

From 2026 to 2029, CSU estimates this work will cost $90 million. After the bill rider period ends, CSU confirms that it will be reevaluated annually, with the goal of eventually funding these upgrades through base rates.

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