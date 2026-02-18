Colorado Springs Utilities proposes new natural gas charge to fund safety upgrades

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announces that it will propose an additional natural gas charge at a board meeting on Feb. 18 to fund safety upgrades for its natural gas system.

CSU says if this natural gas integrity federal compliance charge is approved, customers' bills will be impacted with the following:

+$8.54 per month (a 17% increase) to the residential natural gas bill. This is a 2.9% increase in the total four‑service utility bill.

+$18.00 per month to the commercial and industrial gas bill.

According to CSU, this additional charge will be considered as a bill rider, meaning that, unlike base rates, this increase is temporary.

In late 2024, CSU says it received a notice from federal regulators requiring it to accelerate the replacement of bare steel gas lines. CSU agreed to replace the lines within 10 years and will need to replace approximately 39 miles of infrastructure annually.

From 2026 to 2029, CSU estimates this work will cost $90 million. After the bill rider period ends, CSU confirms that it will be reevaluated annually, with the goal of eventually funding these upgrades through base rates.

If the bill rider is approved, the next steps will be the following, according to CSU:

April 14, 2026 – Rate Hearing at City Council

April 28, 2026 – Decision and Order at City Council

July 1, 2026 – Rates effective

