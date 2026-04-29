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“Gigantic Plant Sale” funding public garden projects in Colorado Springs

KRDO
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today at 5:56 AM
Published 5:54 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Horticultural Art Society (HAS) is preparing for its "Gigantic Plant Sale," where the non-profit will sell thousands of plants in its biggest fundraiser of the year.

HAS is the group responsible for the Demonstration Garden and Heritage Garden at Monument Valley Park. It also shares responsibility for the Pinetum Garden with Colorado College. The group maintains all the upkeep for the gardens.

HAS said the plant sale accounts for over 80% of its income. It said the organization is all volunteer.

The sale is over two weekends: May 8-9 and May 15-16. It lasts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The plant sale is at the HAS Cottage at 224 Mesa Road. The Cache La Poudre/Mesa Road Bridge is closed for construction. Customers will have to turn onto Glen Avenue off of Uintah to get to the cottage.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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