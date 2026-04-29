Skip to Content
News

City highlights wildfire mitigation efforts, calls on residents to prepare amid elevated fire danger

KRDO
By
Published 3:27 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are emphasizing the severity of current wildfire conditions and the importance of mitigation efforts.

Due to record-low moisture, low humidity, and record-breaking temperatures, wildfire risk remains high, and officials are stressing the importance of not only prevention but preparedness.

According to the city, Ballot Issue 2D in 2021 has helped invest in mitigation without raising taxes. Below are examples of the investment provided by the city:

  • Annual acres treated have increased from approximately 1,800 acres per year to nearly 3,000 acres per year, a 60% increase.  
  • Average homes served have increased from about 3,400 per year to more than 6,100 per year, a 78% increase. 
  • From 2010 through 2025, the city reports that they have treated more than 32,000 acres for wildfire mitigation, with 2D funds supporting approximately 1,000 acres of additional mitigation work each year.  
  • Community engagement has expanded to include 66 to 143 homeowner associations and neighborhoods in the wildland-urban interface.
  • Since 2022, homeowners have contributed more than 220,000 hours of mitigation work on their own properties.

“This is the worst fire season I have seen in my career as a firefighter. The work our Wildfire Mitigation Section and our community have done on mitigation is exactly what it takes to building a strong layer of protection around our city,” said Fire Chief Randy Royal. “Mitigation is not the finish line. It is a critical layer of defense, and the risks right now is still very real. We cannot let our guard down.” 

Alongside mitigation, the city is urging residents to take personal preparedness steps through the Ready, Set, Go wildfire campaign: 

  • Ready: Prepare homes and families in advance by reducing fuels, signing up for Peak Alerts, and creating evacuation plans. 
  • Set: Stay alert to fire conditions and be prepared to leave quickly. 
  • Go: Evacuate immediately and listen to first responders. 

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.