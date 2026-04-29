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A Colorado Springs pro-life billboard is being targeted by vandals

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Published 11:55 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For a second time, an anti-abortion billboard on U.S. 24 is being replaced after being damaged earlier this month, then again over the weekend.

Red paint with the words, “Dead men don’t rape,” appeared over the billboard’s tagline, “Life begins at conception.”

KRDO13 is speaking with the President of Pro-Life Across America.

We will have more on this in our 5 and 6 o'clock show.

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Marina Garcia

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