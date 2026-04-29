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Family and friends mourn Colorado Springs crane operator’s tragic death

KRDO13
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Updated
today at 7:29 PM
Published 7:27 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Family and friends of a crane operator who was killed at a jobsite in Colorado Springs are speaking about the kind of person he was. Alex Disher was trapped inside his equipment and was pronounced dead at the scene. In a text message to KRDO13, Disher's wife, Brandy said of husband:

"Alex is the love of my life, my best friend, my whole world. This man did anything and everything he could to see us smile. He worked so hard so I could be a stay at home mom, I will forever be grateful to him and the love we shared. He was the most goofy, life loving person I have ever met.

He always had us on an adventure always. Always had get rich schemes. Loved our kids with everything he had."

Tera Hill, a friend of the family, said, "Alex was probably one of the kindest people I've ever met. You could call Alex at any time and he'd help with anything. Anything from [being] a handyman, to a simple task, to somebody to talk to. He would be there, available, no matter what."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Alex's family. There is also a Meal Train page to help provide for his wife, Brandy, and their three children.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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