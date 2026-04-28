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Pueblo’s boat season kicks off May 1 with new Riverwalk Boathouse

KRDO13
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Published 2:16 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Boat season will kickoff in Pueblo on May 1, and the new Riverwalk Boathouse will be front and center. The new facility will have multiple uses, including the potential for rooftop events.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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