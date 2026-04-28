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KRDO Exclusive: LIVE 2026-2027 broadway lineup announcement at Pikes Peak Center

american theatre guild
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Updated
today at 6:45 AM
Published 5:55 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Four Broadway plays will tour to the Pikes Peak Center between now and April 2027. Three are Colorado Springs debuts, and two are currently running on Broadway.

KRDO 13's Bradley Davis is announcing the lineup live exclusively on Good Morning Colorado. Each half hour, he'll be joined by a representative from the American Theater Guild to announce a new show.

We will update this article as the shows are announced. Check back here for updates!

Nov. 30-Dec 2, 2026: Hadestown

Jan. 25-27 2027: Bodyguard

Feb. 23-24, 2027: Legally Blonde

April 6-8, 2027: Book of Mormon

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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