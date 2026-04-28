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Crane operator killed in entrapment incident in Colorado Springs

KRDO
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Published 1:58 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the death of a crane operator who was killed in an entrapment incident on the construction site of Forge at Peak Innovation Park.

According to CSFD, they responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. after reports of an injured crane operator. CSFD says upon arrival, they found the crane operator trapped inside the equipment, and he was pronounced dead on scene.

First responders say that the operator was recovered at 2:08 p.m.

A recording of the CSFD press briefing is available below.

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