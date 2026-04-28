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City Council accepts donation of historic Pikeview Quarry site for future community use

KRDO
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Published 10:45 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs City Council approved a resolution today authorizing the acceptance of approximately 100 acres of land known as the Pikeview Quarry.

Once viewed as a major eyesore, the reclamation project has already made significant gains. David Deitemeyer, the Senior Program Administrator for the Parks Department, told KRDO13, "It's now our chance to change the legacy of it and create something that's impactful for the community, and is no longer an eyesore on the mountain."

The city says the property's future will be determined through a public engagement process.

“This donation is an investment in the future of Colorado Springs,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “Pikeview Quarry helped build our city, but it also left a visible scar on our landscape. What was once a place of extraction will become a place of restoration; an enduring asset for future generations to come. We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to engaging residents in shaping how this space will best serve our city.”

Mining operations at Pikeview Quarry began in 1903 and continued for more than a century, providing materials used in projects across Colorado Springs, including the construction of the U.S. Air Force Academy, says the city.

According to the city, the property transfer should be finalized in mid-May.

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