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Parks Department pushes for Pike View Quarry donation acceptance

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Published 11:20 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department hopes to persuade city council to accept the donation of the Pike View Quarry to the city. The current owner has owned the land since 1972.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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