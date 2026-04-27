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‘It sounded like a train crashed,’ 2 teenagers in hospital after airborne crash into church

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Published 11:31 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two teenagers are in the hospital in critical condition after driving a car into the Iglesia Ni Cristo church on Saturday night.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a Subaru struck a landscaping boulder, causing the vehicle to go airborne. The 18-year-old driver sustained life-threatening injuries, and the 14-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.

Since then, viewers have reached out stating that speeding on Main Street isn't uncommon and that those landscaping boulders were actually placed there to prevent crashes.

KRDO13 is speaking to a neighbor who was sitting in her backyard when she heard the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the crash and asking for any witnesses to contact them.

We will have more on this in our 4 p.m. show.

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Marina Garcia

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