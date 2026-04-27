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El Paso County collects $26,285 in expired registration late fees

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
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Published 4:29 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) reports that 505 expired vehicle registrations were renewed during a coordinated operation by law enforcement in the Pikes Peak region, targeting expired vehicle registrations from April 5 through April 11.

Of those, EPSO says 477 were standard renewals, generating $24,415 in late fees, and 28 were temporary registrations, generating $1,870 in late fees. The fees ranged from $10 to $100, depending on how long a registration had expired, says EPSO.

According to law enforcement, this effort was a coordinated effort with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Monument Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Colorado Springs Police Department, and Palmer Lake Police Department, focusing on identifying expired and unregistered vehicles across Colorado Springs and the greater Pikes Peak region.

The Colorado Springs Police Department reports that they issued 371 citations during the operation.

KRDO13 Investigates recently looked into out-of-state plates in southern Colorado, finding that estimates from several years ago by the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles suggested roughly 92,000 vehicles may be operating in Colorado with out-of-state plates. It is unclear if that number has changed.

READ MORE: KRDO13 Investigates: Thousands of drivers using out-of-state license plates in Colorado. Where is the enforcement?

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