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CSPD issues over 300 expired registration tickets during surge enforcement week

KRDO
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Updated
today at 3:59 PM
Published 3:58 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports that they issued 371 citations during a community-wide vehicle registration enforcement operation from April 5 to April 11.

Read more: Spring enforcement operation targets vehicle registration violations

CSPD explains that this effort was coordinated with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Monument Police Department, Fountain Police Department, and Palmer Lake Police Department, and focused on identifying expired and unregistered vehicles across Colorado Springs and the greater Pikes Peak region.

Colorado Springs police say during the operation, they took a zero-tolerance approach to registration violations.

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