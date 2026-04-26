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Teenagers suffer serious injuries when car crashes into 2nd story of El Paso County church

KRDO, Anthony Garperio
By
Updated
today at 6:21 PM
Published 6:19 PM

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol is releasing new details about a car that crashed into the second story of a church in the Security-Widefield area. The church is Iglesia Ni Cristo.

Troopers say a Subaru struck a landscaping boulder, causing the vehicle to go airborne.

The 18-year-old driver sustained life-threatening injuries, and the 14-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the crash and asking for any witnesses to contact them.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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