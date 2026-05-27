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Wet start to your Wednesday followed by PM Showers and Storms

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:19 AM

Today we will see mostly cloudy skies and a wet start to your Wednesday. We have a good chances for some steady rain Wednesday morning which should last into the early afternoon. We will get a little break from the wet weather for a few hours in the afternoon, but the showers and possibly a thunderstorm will return by the afternoon commute. Most of the showers should start to taper off by the late evening hours. Expect highs to be much cooler than we have seen in the last couple of days, generally in the mid 60s. We do have the potential for some heavier rain out in the Southeastern part of Colorado.

We should start to see drier and warmer conditions return on Thursday. We will see partly sunny skies with a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Expect highs back into the mid 70s for most areas along the Pikes Peak Region, with warmer temperatures out on the Eastern Plains.

Friday will bring us mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will climb into the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.

Dry and warmer conditions will continue over the weekend. We will see highs on Saturday and Sunday in the lower 80s.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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