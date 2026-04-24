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Siniestro Hammer es controlado un 80 por ciento

Monica Mills
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Published 1:44 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Telemundo Sur Colorado tiene  buenas noticias sobre el incendio Hammer. Ya que los bomberos mencionan que el siniestro esta contenido por un 80 por ciento.
Ellos creen que el fuego estará completamente controlado hacia el fin del día. El incendio comenzó el miércoles en la tarde, con los altos vientos y las flamas que quemaron alrededor de 500 mil acres.

En unas pocas horas, el jueves el incendio creció por 49 acres adicionales. Pero nadie reporto perdidas a sus propiedades, o lesiones de personas. El jueves en la tarde, las evacuaciones fueron eliminadas para Hanover.

Sin embargo, los oficiales dicen que la posibilidad de ver humo al momento de salir del trabajo aun existe para los residentes. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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