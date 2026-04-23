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Money Museum hosts free open house to celebrate National Coin Week

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 6:06 AM
Published 5:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, everyone can keep their money when visiting the
Edward C. Rochette Money Museum.

Museum tickets are free all day Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is hosting multiple free activities. Museum staff will demonstrate coin-making every hour using their replica 18th-century equipment in their "mini mint." Guests will get to keep the coins as a souvenir.

The museum will also host multiple games for prizes, including a cash-grab "prize cube" for actual money!

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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