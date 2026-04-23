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DMV suspects 49 people knowingly took part in fraudulent testing at Academy School of Driving

KRDO
By
New
Published 11:54 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) confirms that 411 individuals are believed to have received fraudulent testing from the Academy School of Driving and that 49 individuals participated willingly.

The DMV issued an immediate suspension of the Academy School of Driving's (ASD) testing certificate in early April after an investigation uncovered systemic fraud in driver testing at the academy.

According to the DMV, out of 460 individuals impacted, they believe 411 received fraudulent testing and that around 49 individuals "knowingly participated in the fraudulent testing process."

Officials say that cancellation letters will be sent the week of April 20, and depending on the DMV action taken on the license, some individuals whose license is immediately canceled will have a right to request a hearing with the Department of Revenue’s Hearings Division, while others will be required to retake the written and driving tests. 

If you paid for services with ASD but did not receive services due to the closure of the school, the DMV says to follow the steps below:

  1. DTE is currently reviewing ASD files to determine if educational credits can be approved to students in-flight. You may be eligible to receive educational credit for online drivers education training and ‘Behind The Wheel’ (BTW) training you have completed at ASD. Please email us at DOR_ASDfraudhelp@state.co.us.
  2. Find a DMV certified driving school on the DMV Driver Education School Locations page here to reschedule your required education and training.
  3. You can contact ASD and request a refund or dispute the charges with your credit card company because you did not receive the services.
  4. File a consumer complaint with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at Stop Fraud Colorado.
  5. The DMV is reviewing whether action against ASD’s surety bond is appropriate and there may be future funds available for refunds of the expenses related to ASD paid fees
  6. For additional information, see our FAQs below.

Click here for updates and further information.

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