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State investigation uncovers fraud at local driving school, impacting over 400 drivers

KRDO
By
today at 11:08 AM
Published 11:03 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has issued an immediate suspension of the testing certificate for the Academy School of Driving (ASD) in Colorado Springs following a DMV investigation that uncovered systemic fraudulent driver testing.  

The DMV says as a result, 460 individuals will be notified of license actions, "including the cancellation of their privileges." Officials say if you received this notification, you must stop driving immediately and turn in your license. According to the DMN, you will have to pay for and pass the entire testing process again at a different school.

According to the DMV, ASD is a privately owned and independent Certified Driving Education and Testing School, and primarily serves the Colorado Springs area. Their suspension requires ASD to stop all testing operations pending a disciplinary hearing.

DMV said during the investigation into ASD, they found the following:

  • Written Test Fraud: External "coordinators" were physically observed marking answers for applicants in the testing room to ensure passing scores.
  • Dangerous Drive Test Shortcuts: State-mandated 15-minute behind-the-wheel drive tests were being dangerously truncated to as little as two to four minutes, with testers subsequently entering falsified route and duration data into the state system.
  • Financial Exploitation: ASD exploited applicants, who were targeted and charged illegal, exorbitant fees ranging from $550 to $600 for guaranteed results.
  • Appointment Manipulation: "Coordinators" were found to be manipulating the DMV appointment system using fictitious placeholder names to secure limited appointments and charging applicants, effectively stealing slots from honest, law-abiding applicants.

In addition to notifying hundreds of individuals, the DMV says it will review specific ASD employees involved in the alleged fraudulent activity to take appropriate disciplinary action.

Anyone with additional questions is asked to email: DOR_ASDfraudhelp@state.co.us

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