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CSFD responds structure fire near S. Academy and Fountain Blvd

CSFD
By
New
Published 8:20 AM

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a structure fire an apartment building at 4375 Hunting Meadow Cr., near S. Academy and Fountain Blvd.

A second alarm was issued, which provided additional resources. Crews have water on the fire and say some units have been released.

https://twitter.com/CSFDPIO/status/2047314340534218767?s=20

KRDO13 has a crew enroute, this is a developing story and may be updated.

Article Topic Follows: News
Apartment building
Colorado Springs
KRDO
local news
Structure Fire

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