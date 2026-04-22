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Pueblo Fire Department responds to wildland fire near mall

Samantha Jo
By
Updated
today at 2:25 PM
Published 1:24 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Fire Department confirms that they are responding to a wildland fire near the Pueblo Mall on East 29th Street and Dillon Drive, according to officials.

First responders confirm multiple agencies are responding, and the fire is along the Fountain Creek river bottom.

At this time, no strikes are threatened, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking individuals to avoid the area surrounding the Pueblo Mall. Police say several roads and exits are closed.

Details at this time are limited. A KRDO13 crew is en route.

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