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Evacuation orders issued for 750-acre fire near Hanover Road

By ,
today at 6:00 PM
Published 5:40 PM

HANOVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for Hammer Road, east to South Peyton Highway, and Myers Road north to Squirrel Creek.

Hanover Fire Department confirms the fire is approximately 750 acres in size.

First responders say there is 0% containment as of 5:32 p.m.

Monica Mills
Monica Mills

Details at this time are limited.

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