Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell running for Colorado governor seat

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell confirms that he plans to run for governor.

Sheriff Mikesell will be running as a Republican, while Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced his run as a Democrat.

Most recently, Mikesell has been using his platform as sheriff to advocate for stricter immigration enforcement. This legislative session, Mikesell helped draft Senate Bill 25-047, which would have allowed his agency to house suspected illegal immigrants in jail, essentially acting as an extension of ICE. The bill, however, did not pass.

Mikesell says he is a third-generation Coloradan, and told KRDO13 he "wants to return Colorado back to the people."

A full list of people who are running for the governor's seat can be read below: