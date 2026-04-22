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Local church celebrates 125 years with performance on Colorado’s largest theater organ

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Published 6:00 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Immanuel Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs started its first German sermons in 1906. 125 years later, the language has changed, but the congregation's love for music has not waned.

The church celebrates its 125th birthday on Sunday, half the age of the United States of America. It will host a hymn festival with six different Lutheran churches from around town at 2 p.m.

At 4 p.m., the church is partying like it's 1925.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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