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Evacuation orders issued for over 4,000 acre fire near Hanover Road

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today at 6:00 PM
Published 5:40 PM

HANOVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for Hammer Road, east to South Peyton Highway, and Myers Road north to Squirrel Creek.

The Hanover Fire Department reports that the fire is around 4,200 acres as of 7 p.m.

A Hanover School District 28 official tells KRDO13 that Hanover Jr/Sr High School is now open as an emergency shelter for all displaced families. They are also looking for donations of food and supplies at the high school.

As a result of the fire, District 28 said all schools will be closed on Thursday, April 23.

Hanover Community Church is also open as an evacuation shelter, and both are located at the intersection of S Peyton Hwy. & Hanover Rd.

First responders say there is 0% containment as of 5:32 p.m.

Monica Mills
Monica Mills

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