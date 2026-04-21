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Colorado Springs Utilities urges water conservation amid low snowpack

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Published 2:39 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is reminding customers to be "water wise". Thanks to a historically low snowpack, CSU projects the water flowing into our system to be cut in half.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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