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Celebrating Earth Week: Local organizations partner to save millions of pounds of food

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Published 5:58 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) estimates Americans waste up to 40% of our food.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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