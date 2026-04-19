Skip to Content
News

Person goes home with man after club, held against their will

krdo
By
Updated
today at 7:39 AM
Published 7:35 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sunday at 12:32 in the morning, someone was held against their will in a home.

According to police, that person was at a club when they went home with a man, identified as Nic Alcorn, to the 3600 block of Van Teylingen Drive.

Police say they were responding to an assault, and once they arrived at the home, officers learned that the victim had escaped the home and went to a nearby business and placed a separate call for service.

Through the investigation, it was learned that Alcorn had met a partner at a nearby club, after which they returned to his home, and an altercation took place, according to police.

It was discovered that the person who returned to Alcorn's residence was held against their will and sustained injuries from a knife.

The individual was able to later escape the residence and contact police.

This article may be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Marina Garcia

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.