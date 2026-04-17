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Mesa Drive-In celebrates 75th anniversary with opening night

KRDO
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Updated
today at 6:30 AM
Published 5:54 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - For the 75th time, the Mesa Drive-in off of US Highway 50 in Pueblo will open for the season.

After over seven decades of tradition, it will be a first for the new owners, Kelly and Chris Lally.

The couple worked for the previous owners at their second location in Indianapolis. The two visited the Mesa Drive-In last season. They were so charmed by the Pueblo location that they decided to buy it! Kelly and Chris now live in Colorado after moving across the country to operate the drive-in.

There are fewer than 300 drive-in movie theaters nationwide. Kelly and Chris said most are independently owned and operated, like the Mesa Drive-In. There are only two in Southern Colorado. The Mesa, and the Cammanche Drive-In theater in Buena Vista.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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