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Deceased pedestrian identified from March crash near Circle Dr. and Fountain Blvd

KRDO
By
New
Published 11:12 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified a pedestrian killed in a crash near the intersection of Circle Dr. and Fountain Blvd around 3 p.m. on March 19, as 34‑year‑old Allen Brewer.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Brewer was crossing on a scooter when he was hit by a vehicle. Brewer later died from his injuries at the hospital, according to police.

Law enforcement says that at this time, no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident marks the 13th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2026, says police.

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