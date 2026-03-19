Skip to Content
News

SB Circle Drive closed at East Fountain Boulevard due to vehicle and pedestrian crash

MGN
By
Updated
today at 4:54 PM
Published 3:55 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) Southbound Circle Drive is closed at East Fountain Boulevard following a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officials say the preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian was crossing on a scooter when they were struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

CSPD expects the intersection to be restricted for several hours as the Major Crash Team investigates and processes the scene.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate route.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.